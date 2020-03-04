cutelaba-vs-ankalaev-stoppage-currently-being-reviewed-as-frustrated-mild-heavyweight-manufacturers-kevin-macdonald’s-decision-‘one-of-the-worst-phone-calls-in-ufc-history’

Ion Cutelaba has confirmed his controversial stoppage by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Battle Night time 169 is getting reviewed – indicating ‘I will have to be hit by a practice or lightning to knock me out’.

The ending of Saturday’s bout has been extensively criticised, with admirers and fighters alike branding referee Kevin MacDonald’s final decision ‘the worst ever noticed in MMA’.

Getty Photos – Getty There was genuine drama throughout the Cutelaba vs Ankalaev fight

MacDonald stopped the clash of the light-weight-heavyweights within 40 seconds just after a immediate opening, and Cutelaba was visibly furious when the connect with was designed.

Even though he experienced taken some kicks to the head and was wobbling on his toes, several onlookers consider the Moldovan was only feigning injury to attract Ankalaev in.

The ref, having said that, made the decision the bout should be stopped following one particular wild swinging punch from Cutelaba, who instantly confronted MacDonald and shouted in his experience.

Legendary MMA ref John McCarthy even said MacDonald is ‘lucky he was not clocked‘ by Cutelaba provided his rash choice.

You can look at the remarkable incident, below…

Cutelaba declared immediately after the fight he would be appealing the stoppage to Virginia’s Boxing, Martial Arts, and Specialist Wrestling Advisory Board, branding the choice ‘one of the worst phone calls in UFC history’ in a assertion on Instagram.

And he posted a new message on the social media platform to confirm the commission are reviewing the fight and MacDonald’s stoppage.

“I will have to be hit by a prepare to or lightning to knock me out,” wrote Cutelaba. “Do not occur at me with these weak and extremely visible photographs that even NASA can see them from the satellite.

“Everyone beside the referee viewed (sic) that I was defending pretty well and counterattacked every shot. My gameplan was extremely superior, my acting as everyone could see it fouled (sic) even the referee.

“Ankalaev is not to blame for anything at all, but how I advised him right after the early stoppage he was quite lucky and must thank the referee.

“Now the Virginia athletic fee is examining all the specifics and recordings and soon plenty of we will have a choice.”

In McCarthy’s criticism of MacDonald’s choice, he designed it distinct he considered the stoppage was a ‘horrible’ phone.

“If you are the referee,” began McCarthy, “you see this guy beginning to do this issue [jerk around], I never glimpse at this [points to head], I seem to see how is his base [his feet]?

“Because which is going to tell me.

“I’m going to seem and say, ‘that didn’t look like it really should have harm you. It could’ve – I’m not indicating it can not – but it did not seem like it should’.

“So as an alternative of performing this, wherever I go to what we call ‘the micro’ – I start to seem at his confront – I phase back and glance at ‘the macro’. I search at the full package deal. And I glance at the base of the fighter.

“That tells me every thing. It tells me: search at how good his base is. He’s not hurt. You do not have a stable base when you are hurt.”

“You’ve obtained to enable this male [Cutelaba] go, simply because he’s throwing again! He’s preventing! He by no means strike the fing ground, he never fell into the fing fence, he never ever did any stanky-leg issue.

Getty Photos – Getty Cutelaba was visibly furious as MacDonald referred to as the stoppage

Conor McGregor shows his toughness as he works out in the health club

“He fing wiggled his higher entire body!

“Guys wiggle their fing upper overall body all the time. What are you seeing! And then you cease the struggle?

“And as you mentioned, he’s fortunate he did not get clocked. For the reason that you could see straight away Ion was fantastic. He’s like, ‘what are you!?’

“He’s striving to lull this man in, he’s getting photographs, I’m not stating he’s not – the right hand that begun it, begun the issue, touched him – but I didn’t believe it definitely harm him.

“He started off to do his tiny detail [jerking around]. You could see that it froze him for a next, just that 50 %-a-2nd. So he felt it.

“But enjoy his base – it is good.”