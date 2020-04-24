CVID-19 Second Flight Report When Out at Sea

(WASHINGTON) – A Navy ship on the coast has reported the outbreak of a Coronavirus and is returning to its port, the navy said Friday.

Naval officials say at least 18 crew members, the USS Kidd, have tested quality and expect the number to increase. The agency said it was evaluating the size of the crash on board.

Kidd is on the Pacific Coast of Central America, where he works as part of the US drug trafficking unit. The Navy says it has about 350 pilots. The Navy is the second in a fleet of 90 men deployed around the world to report an outbreak of pneumonia at sea. The other is the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Read more: Coronavirus Has Lost US Military, And American Competitors Are Looking For Use

A pilot who showed signs of the disease departed Kidd Thursday to a hospital in San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus.

After the fact was settled in San Antonio, the Navy dispatched a team of trained specialists to the ship to conduct the detection and testing of other facilities.

“The first patient referred to has started to improve and he will isolate himself. We take every precaution to ensure the detection, classification, and prevention of any development on board, ”said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander of the South American Navy and the Fourth U.S. Air Force. “Our medical team continues to keep pace with the fleet and the focus is on the safety and well-being of everyone in the department.”

The Navy says the ship will return to the port, where the pilots will continue to clean and destroy boats, and to comply with regulations in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Water continues to struggle with the outbreak of the disease in the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a helicopter trapped in Guam and has more than 800 confirmed cases.

Asked whether the Pentagon was afraid that Kidd might be a Roosevelt crisis, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the Navy quickly acted as soon as it received news of a first passenger ship. that is in Kidd.

Hoffman said “The Navy has learned a lesson from its past on the COVID crisis, and they are rapidly taking advantage of those involved,” Hoffman said. “Fan games are over. The Navy is doing everything they can now, and we hope for a good outcome, but they will take all the mental steps they can.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.