CVS Despatched Wrong Facts on Coronavirus to Full Staff

As first documented by Mom Jones, CVS Wellbeing despatched an e mail to all workers that contained wrong information and facts about Covid-19, together with inaccurate means to battle the virus.

“Drinking warm water is an effective way to clean the virus into your tummy, the place it is killed. Remain hydrated and get plenty of slumber,” Chief Clinical Officer Troy Brennan’s email falsely said.

The claim mirrors a submit that has circulated online, which contains inaccurate aspects on the virus and is falsely attributed to Stanford College.

Stanford College has given that taken to Twitter to label the article as “misinformation,” including a website link that potential customers customers to “Official information and facts from Standford.”

Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and cure falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford. Official info from Stanford is offered at https://t.co/LlNXeyuejP.

— Stanford College (@Stanford) March 13, 2020

Another bogus claim, which has gone viral by using text concept, states, “Everyone ought to make certain your mouth & throat are moist, in no way dry. Just take a several sips of drinking water each 15 minutes at minimum. Why? Even if the virus gets into your mouth, ingesting water or other liquids will wash them down via your throat and into the abdomen. After there, your stomach acid will get rid of all the virus.”

Dr. Robert Legare Atmar, an infectious condition specialist at Baylor School of Medicine, debunked the principle and advised CNN “Even if it labored at all, which it does not, men and women even now breathe in from their nose, not just their mouths.”

Have a tip we ought to know? [email protected]