CVS, Walgreens warn of possible hand sanitizer shortage

By
Nellie McDonald
-
cvs,-walgreens-warn-of-possible-hand-sanitizer-shortage

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

Only a few bottles of hand sanitizers remain on the shelves at a Walgreen Pharmacy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Miami Shores, Fla. Companies that make hand sanitizers and wipes are boosting production as they expect high demand for these products because of concerns of the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(CNN) – Coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and face masks, according to CNN.

The demand is so great, CVS worries there will be a shortage.

Bath and Body Works says it is also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Read the full story on CNN.com.

