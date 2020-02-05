CW Throws ‘Superman and Lois’ Kids for Next Series | Alexander Garfin, Casting, Jordan Elsass, Superman & Lois

The children of Superman and Lois have been sunk!

The next series is the last spin-off of the Arrowverse and will follow Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth tullochCharacters.

Playing the couple’s children will be an actor Alexander Garfin (left) and Jordan Elsass (right), who in the series are said to be teenage girls, reports Deadline.

Alexander will play Jordan, who is extremely intelligent, but his mercurial temper and social anxiety limit his interactions with people, and therefore Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.

jordan will play Jonathan, a neat, modest and good-hearted man, with a stupid attitude which does not seem dated.

Superman & Lois was chosen for the series and should probably premiere this fall!

