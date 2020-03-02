cyber-attack-targets-metropolis-of-torrance,-interrupts-e-mail-and-servers

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) — Email accounts and servers ended up interrupted right after the City of Torrance skilled a cyber attack on Sunday.

The cyber attack took place all over two: 30 a.m., interrupting electronic mail accounts and server functionality, according to a information launch from the City of Torrance.

The Metropolis stated security operations however have accessibility to communications, but some city small business companies are compromised.

Cyber industry experts are investigating the source of the attack, and personnel are working with agencies to take care of all troubles.

The Town said “general public private details” was not impacted.

Metropolis libraries are predicted to continue being open up during typical small business.