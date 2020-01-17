‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was postponed until September

I’m sorry to bring bad news, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed. The game developer CD Projekt Red announced the news this morning on Twitter and announced that the game will now be released on September 17, 2020. The original release date was April 16, 2020.

The declaration, signed by the co-founder Marcin Iwiński and director of the studio Adam BadowskiCyberpunk 2077 explained is complete and playable, “but there is still a lot to do.

“Night City is huge – full of stories, content, and sights, but given the size and complexity of everything, we need more time to finish testing, repairing, and polishing.”

The two wanted Cyberpunk to be the “crowning glory of this generation” and finally decided that postponing the start would give the team the “precious months it takes us to perfect the game”.

The crew urged fans to expect regular updates as September approaches.

“We are very excited to see you in Night City. Thank you for your continued support.”

Believe it or not, Cyberpunk has been in the works since 2013. Shit, CD Projekt Red released a teaser trailer seven years ago. I was still in high school.

Last year, fans at E3 lost their shit together when they saw the official trailer for the first time. AND THEN, Keanu bloody Reeves went on stage to announce the release date. The handsome man is playing Johnny Silverhand in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits will be on September 17, 2020. As Shigeru Miyamoto Once said: “A delayed game is good after all, but a rush game is forever bad.”

And now it’s trailer time!

