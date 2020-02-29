[cycling:-dutch-demonstrate-madison-masters,-german-gold-rush-carries-on]



Cycling – 2020 UCI Keep track of Cycling Entire world Championships – Women’s Madison Closing – Berlin, Germany – February 29, 2020. Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands celebrate after winning. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 29, 2020

By Martyn Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) – Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild claimed an eighth environment title in an incident-packed madison race and Germany’s women’s sprint squad struck gold again at the earth monitor championships on Saturday.

Veteran Wild, who surrendered her omnium title on Friday right after currently being penalized for producing a pile-up, mixed superbly with Amy Pieters in the head-spinning 30km relay style event.

Wild and Pieters, who won the title very last 12 months, prevented many crashes in the race, a single of which involved Britain and the United States, neither of whom medaled.

With the women’s madison debuting at the Tokyo Olympics this year, the Dutch duo labored in best harmony in a fantastic demonstration of the event that by no means disappoints.

They developed an early details guide, collecting points in the sprints that take place each individual 10 laps. France tried to counter-attack but ran out of steam as the Dutch won by a 12-position margin. Italy took the bronze medal.

Wild, 37, who also titled in the scratch race below, has never won an Olympic gold despite a glittering monitor career but the Tokyo madison signifies a likelihood to fill in that blank.

It is 21 decades due to the fact Berlin’s velodrome last hosted the earth championships and the home crowds have experienced lots to cheer, specially from the youthful women’s dash squad.

With German wonderful and Olympic sprint winner Kristina Vogel, paralyzed from the waistline down just after a education crash in 2018, observing on as the event’s ambassador, the new wave have generated some scintillating performances.

Lea Friedrich, section of the team sprint squad that gained gold this week, blasted to the 500m time trial title on Saturday. Previous of the eight finalists to thrust off for two traveling laps, the 20-calendar year-old edged out Mexico’s Jessica Salazar with a time of 33.121 at an typical of 54kmh.

With youthful flier Emma Hinze profitable the specific dash on Friday, Germany’s gals, who managed only a silver and a bronze in the 2019 planet champs, have laid down a marker.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)