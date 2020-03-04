[cycling:-groups-in-abu-dhabi-lodge-instructed-to-continue-being-in-quarantine-till-march-14]



FILE Picture: Exterior look at of the Crowne Plaza lodge, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour analyzed favourable for COVID-19 coronavirus, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

March 4, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Biking groups confined to a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel have been instructed by the state’s health and fitness authorities to continue being in quarantine till March 14 thanks to coronavirus considerations, quite a few crew associates said on Wednesday.

Emirati authorities requested the lockdown of the Crown Plaza in Yas Island and the close by W lodge soon after two Italian contributors involved in last week’s UAE Tour ended up suspected of contracting coronavirus.

Members of the French groups Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ as well as Russian outfit Gazprom — together with 18 riders — have been confined to the fourth ground of the Crowne Plaza given that Thursday.

The well being ministry claimed on Tuesday that six new cases relating to the biking celebration had been found out. They ended up discovered as Russian, Italian, German and Colombian nationals but it was not very clear if they experienced been confined to possibly of the lodges.

“All of our riders and staff in the UAE have been analyzed detrimental for Covid-19. Even now many favourable effects – not involving our team – have been described inside of our hotel,” FDJ mentioned in a assertion.

“As a consequence, we obtained knowledgeable by the president of the UCI (International Biking Union) that our 12 staff members are demanded to observe a quarantine time period right until March 14, 2020.”

FDJ still have four riders — Frenchmen Arnaud Demare and David Gaudu, Dutchman Ramon Sinkeldam and Lithuanian Ignatas Konovalovas — two sporting activities directors, three team assistants, two mechanics and 1 medical doctor locked in at the lodge.

A supervisor of the French Cofidis team threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities did not enable his workforce to depart the nation.

The W hotel was housing media and other attendees attending very last week’s tour.

It was unclear if the quarantine determination applies to all the guests confined to the two hotels.

The Emirati government and hotel representatives did not straight away reply to Reuters’ requests for remark.

The UAE, a regional business enterprise hub and major transit place for travellers traveling to China and other places in Asia, mentioned the quantity of coronavirus contaminated conditions in the region experienced risen to 27.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris, modifying by Pritha Sarkar)