[cycling:-kenny-suffers-scare-in-omnium-crash,-but-carries-on]

BERLIN (Reuters) – Britain’s two times Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny endured a contemporary injury scare as she crashed seriously in the initially spherical of the function at the entire world championships on Friday.

Kenny, racing just months just after breaking her shoulder at a Earth Cup celebration in Canada, went down tough just ahead of the start out of the 30th and remaining lap of the opening scratch race.

4 other riders also crashed in the incident that judges claimed was induced by Dutch reigning champion Kirsten Wild.

The good news for the 27-yr-outdated Kenny was that she did no further injury to her ideal shoulder and was able to have on, with four stitches in a head wound, finishing 12th.

“I really should possibly halt headbutting the flooring should not I?” Kenny, Britain’s most thriving woman Olympian with 4 golds from the final two Online games, explained. “It’s been a person of all those months.”

The moment British staff officers checked Kenny around for concussion she confirmed that she is created of stern stuff by carrying on even with her medal chances shot.

Kenny could not have been criticized for contacting it a working day but she was back again on her bike shortly later on, getting a creditable eighth in the tempo race.

Later on she made small impression in the elimination race, commonly her energy, but showed her class to finish strongly with third place in the details race.

The title went to Japan’s Yumi Kajihara who proved she will be a genuine danger to Kenny’s hopes of a hat-trick of omnium golds at the Tokyo Olympics this summertime.

It was not a squandered journey for Kenny who attained a silver medal for a fleeting visual appearance in the women’s team pursuit on Thursday, inspite of at first getting dominated herself out of the willpower in which she also has two Olympic golds.

Kenny later played down ideas she ought to have quit the omnium soon after the crash.

“Instantly I understood it was not bad,” she claimed. “In Canada, straight away it took my breath away for the reason that it damage so substantially.

“It’s good. I haven’t created (the shoulder) worse. I’ve strained the muscle mass at the entrance which suggests I just can’t lift my arm above my head all over again. But it’s only muscle mass.

“My facial area definitely hurts a little bit. But even right after the medal had gone I still wanted to race. I created some stupid mistakes.”

