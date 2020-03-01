[cycling:-morkov-shrugs-off-coronavirus-scare-to-win-gold]



Cycling – 2020 UCI Monitor Biking Planet Championships – Men’s Madison Closing – Berlin, Germany – March 1, 2020. Denmark’s Michael Morkov celebrates just after profitable. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March one, 2020

By Martyn Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) – As planning for a race goes, 34 hours in self-isolation in a lodge place is unlikely to capture on, but Michael Morkov shrugged it off to electric power Denmark to another gold at the keep track of biking planet championships on Sunday.

Morkov, caught up in the coronavirus scare this week that shut down the UAE Tour, showed no sick-consequences as he and Lasse Norman Hansen gained the madison title in the Berlin velodrome.

Working in great unison in the 200-lap relay-style occasion in which riders take it in turns to race, hand-slinging their companion into the fray, the Danes attained a lap and scored routinely in the sprints to dominate.

They finished with 62 points to New Zealand’s 33, whilst German defending champions Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt had been 3rd.

“It’s been a wave, two days back I was frightened not to even participate in the function in this article,” Morkov, who invested the hours in his place schooling on rollers, explained to reporters.

The last day of action in the Berlin velodrome bundled an emotional tribute to Germany’s Kristina Vogel, the reigning Olympic sprint winner paralyzed in an incident in 2018.

Vogel, now doing work as a tv analyst, been given a prolonged standing ovation soon after being awarded a particular advantage award by the biking governing overall body the UCI.

Fittingly, Germany’s new flyer Emma Hinze then had the enthusiasts roaring as she went out and gained the women’s keirin to stick to her victories in the specific and team sprints. Germany ended 2nd in the medals table with four golds.

Just as past calendar year, the Netherlands claimed 6 golds with Harrie Lavreysen retaining his dash title in an all-Dutch showdown with team mate Jeffrey Hoogland with who he experienced smashed the environment file in the workforce dash earlier in the 7 days.

Elinor Barker rode to the rescue of the British workforce, developing a fantastic solo attack to acquire the details race on the ultimate afternoon just when it appeared as however the powerhouse observe nation would go house without the need of a gold.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)