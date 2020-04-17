Cycling-Today ... Born on April 18, 1990, Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen

PARIS – It’s hard to make a name for yourself when your Oranje team mate is Marianne Vos, yet Anna van der Breggen makes it to an amazing career.

Dutchwoman, who turned 30 on Saturday, won a gold medal on the road at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and followed securing a rainbow jersey at world championships in Innsbruck two years after a 39-km solo breakaway.

She was second in 2015 and won silver again last year, adding to a long line of success, including a record equal to the fifth success at Fleche Wallonne, the most popular one-day race in the women’s calendar.

It earned the Boels Dolmans rider the nickname “Queen of the Ardennes’.

“I didn’t expect all of that when I started cycling at age seven,” said Van Der Breggen.

“When I was younger I used to ride on my siblings’ riders and races. After riding a couple of my own, I was sold.

“I wanted to cycle. The fun I had with cycling at that time didn’t go away.”

Vos, the flagship of the Dutch women who cycled with 14 Olympic and world titles on the road, monitored a cyclo-cross cycling, surpassed many of her compatriots.

The competition is now fierce within the Dutch team, taking home five of the last eight titles on the world street and three of the last five Olympic titles.

Van der Breggen contributed two of those eight titles but his consistency with Fleche Wallonne may be what makes him extremely special.

He has won the last five editions of his career, ending at the top of Mur de Huy’s brutal ascent, a lift that Vos has failed to achieve as his five wins have spread over seven years.

Van der Breggen had no intention of ending his career anytime soon, as he loved it for very little minutes.

“I’m happy every day that I ride my bike, it’s the key to working as an athlete,” he said.

Whatever happens, he now has an extra year to wait until he defends his Olympic title in Tokyo. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)