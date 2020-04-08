Cyclist fighting for life following really serious crash outside Euston station

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening situation after a crash with a motorcyclist outside Euston station.

The crash on the significant Central London route in Camden occurred at 1.19pm this afternoon (Tuesday, April 7) outdoors the railway station, forcing Euston Street to close.

Fulfilled Police rushed to the scene of the crash and closed the street in both equally instructions when paramedics tended to the bicycle owner.

London Air Ambulance arrived at the scene and took the gentleman, whose age has not been offered, to medical center for treatment.

The street closure stays in position amongst Medway Avenue and Eversholt Road.

The motorbike rider stopped at the scene and has not been arrested by law enforcement, who are continuing their investigation into the severe crash.

Were being you at the scene? Did you see what took place? If so, electronic mail qasim.peracha@reachplc.com