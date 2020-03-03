[cyclists-held-like-hostages-in-uae,-suggests-crew-chief]

Exterior check out of the Crowne Plaza lodge, the place two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour examined good for Covid-19 coronavirus, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi February 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 3 — The head of a French biking crew quarantined in Abu Dhabi since very last week’s aborted UAE Tour stated currently riders felt like victims of a “hostage-taking”.

Most of the 20 groups who took element in last week’s UAE Tour, minimize short just after two Italian officers tested positive for the coronavirus, have been permitted to leave Abu Dhabi.

But 3 teams, Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ of France and Russian outfit Gazprom, have been held in quarantine on one particular floor of their Abu Dhabi hotel due to the fact the race ended Thursday.

A fourth team, UAE Emirates, has opted to stay guiding voluntarily.

Thierry Vittu, the Cofidis president who is with the group in the hotel, mentioned it was like a “hostage-taking”.

“We are getting held against our will at a area which is not of our picking out and for an unfamiliar time period of time,” he stated on Fb.

“That past section is the worst to offer with.”

Many resources stated the a few groups ended up staying held in quarantine for the reason that a particular person on the identical flooring in the hotel had tested positive for the virus.

“We are addressed as if we have the plague, our rooms have not been manufactured up in five times and we have to go to the raise to pick up sheets, cleaning soap and towels,” said Vittu.

Some customers of the Cofidis staff were struggling to cope with the ailments, he stated.

UAE authorities have stated they are awaiting the outcome of a next collection of assessments right before letting the groups to depart. — AFP