Cyclops Actor James Marsden Is Stunned At Success Of ‘X-Men’ Movies

Cyclops actor James Marsden is shocked at how thriving the X-Men movie franchise has been in excess of the years.

It may well be difficult for some to consider but the X-Males film franchise is just about 20 years aged. The initial movie, X-Males arrived out in the summer of 2000 and aided spark the comedian e book superhero takeover of Hollywood. The X-Men franchise alone has had it is ups and downs given that then, becoming declared dead multiple occasions only for 20th Century Fox to revive it again and yet again and unique Cyclops actor James Marsden can not assistance but be baffled at the longevity of the franchise.

James Marsden first appeared as Cyclops in the initial X-Males movie. He portrayed the character a complete of 4 situations with his screentime regrettably diminishing in each installment. His final visual appearance was basically a cameo in X-Men: Times of Potential Previous. The actor himself was not surprised at the film’s achievement but had no strategy that the franchise would have absent on for this prolonged.

Even though speaking to CinemaBlend, James Marsden talked a little bit about his part in the legendary X-Men franchise and how it all turned out:

I imagine we all hoped it would become what it is turn out to be, and we understood it had the energy to with the legacy of the X-Men universe. They’ve been around given that 1962, 1963? And so when we very first started off, it was 40 years of backstory and superfans. So we realized if we do this suitable, this could be anything endlessly, for a extended, lengthy time. I’d hoped, but I did not foresee that they’d however be building them. I mean, I considered perhaps they’d make 4 or 5 of them in its success, but how numerous have they made now, 10? So it’s kinda mad and seriously great.

