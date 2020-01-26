Cynical bass player Sean Malone pays tribute to former drummer

Cynical bass player Sean Malone has paid tribute to former drummer and band founder Sean Reinert. who died, 48 years old. According to the entertainment website, TMZ Reinert was discovered unresponsively by a family member who called the emergency services. He was transported to the hospital, but life-saving procedures proved ineffective and was declared dead on arrival. No cheating is suspected, although the official cause of death is awaiting an autopsy.

In a message on the Facebook page of the band, Malone talked about the “full musical confidence” he had with the drummer and how happy he was to work with the man who Cynic founded with guitarist Paul Masvidal in 1987

“I was more lucky than most. Full musical trust – especially between a bass player and a drummer – is a rare and valuable thing. Rare, because it is not something you find by looking for it. Precious, because some live a lifetime without ever being able to go but I was more fortunate than most, Sean offered his confidence during every rehearsal, every recording and every performance we ever did, and it is likely that I will never experience the same thing again. happy – happy that he was alive while Sean Reinert was making music. “

Reinert also drummed in death metal pioneers Death, recorded the album from the band from 1991 and toured with them on the subsequent European tour. Reinert returned to Cynic and recorded the groundbreaking Focus album in 1993. The album has long been cited as one of the precursors of the prog metal scene.

Reinert left Cynic in 2015 and played more recently with the American prog rock band Perfect Beings.

Further tribute to the drummer has been paid by members of the prog and rock community. Mike Portnoy talked about his “absolute shock” and remembered seeing Cynic play every night when they toured with Dream Theater in 2009, while the old Death Manager Eric Greif said, “I am truly wordless at the death of my friend and colleague Sean Reinert. ” Former Messenger vocalist Khaled Lowe called Reinert “one of the most technically competent and influential drummers in heavy music.”

(Credit: Cynic credit)