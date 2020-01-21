“Cynical, wrong, self-serving and self-motivated”

Simon Jordan launched an extraordinary attack on Pep Guardiola after the Man City boss called for the abolition of an English cup competition.

Guardiola, whose city rival plays eight times in January, believes that eliminating a competition would improve player fitness and overall health after English stars Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were seriously injured.

Getty Images – Getty

Rashford has a double tension break in the back

He said: “It is not sustainable. We demand a lot from the players, it is too much. We told them when we were in the Premier League. You should think about it, but all managers have complained about it and they don’t care.

“Take out competitions, take them out. Fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. “

According to the former owner of Crystal Palace, Jordan, this is typical of the Premier League’s apparent lack of care for the rest of the football pyramid.

“The Football League needs the Football League Cup,” Jordan told talkSPORT. “It has to generate money outside of the Premier League. The Premier League is not the only game in town.

AFP or licensor

Pep Guardiola is not surprised by the recent Premier League star injuries

“It is wrong that these clubs are allowed to reject club competitions. He knew what it was about and he is at the top of the privileged stack when it comes to buying players.

“This is what stinks in the Premier League. We speak of traditions at the heart of our game.

“Here comes someone who makes a fortune out of one of our best clubs and talks about holding cup tournaments – but they will play in the Club World Cup and the Champions League.”

“They will ruin English football by creating a gateway to the European super leagues.” It stinks.

He added: “It’s cynical, it’s wrong, it’s self-interested and self-motivated. The only reason we have the Premier League is because of the strength of football in this country.

“It is a pyramid and the Premier League kills it. By competing, you are undermining the structure of what everyone else in the country needs.

“I thought he would be happy with the League Cup because it is probably the only thing they will win this season!”