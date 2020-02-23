cynthia-bailey-cuts-her-hair-and-lovers-are-in-appreciate-with-her-new-look

Just immediately after celebrating her birthday, Cynthia Bailey resolved it was time to improve her look and slice her hair. He shared extra posts on his social media account to flaunt his new hairstyle, and his admirers are totally listed here for it. Examine out the new picture of Cynthia under.

‘That,quot just reduce the instant! “I went in for a wash, deep conditioning and trim😜 # setmefree #aboutlastnight #byewig thanks @gailhudson for the,quot Cynthia “captioned his submit.

Porsha Williams skipped the remarks and wrote: ‘And you also search like your gorgeous mother with this glimpse. Goodbye wig, good day braids! Dwell your lifestyle chile. “

Someone claimed: ‘Nice birthday present for you! For me, this is the most attractive of all, “and one more follower posted this:” Female, could you shave bald and adhere a sizzling dog in your head! You would nevertheless be “pure splendor.”

Cynthia also shared a video that she titled with the adhering to words:

‘Ok, I combed my hair and combed this morning. I am still trying to get made use of to combing my shorter and all-natural hair. As I did? Memphis glam I want you all! You should depart your facts in my remarks or deliver me a concept! Anyway, I’m below until finally Monday for my @seagramsescapes empowerment tour and “fulfill and greet,quot for my Peach Bellini drink. The aspects are on the wheel. Swipe remaining. Appear and say “Good day,quot 💋 @seagramsescapes women’s empowerment tour Cynthia captioned the clip.

Mike Hill wrote this to Cynthia: ‘Baby … you genuinely really don’t need to have to use a wig again! You always look terrific with anything on and do regardless of what makes you satisfied, but I just say “.

Another commenter mentioned that Cynthia appears like her mother with this hairstyle: ‘You look a good deal like your mother with your haircut. That, I enjoy “Attractive.”

Do you like the new Cynthia seem?



