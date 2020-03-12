Cynthia Bailey shares her wisdom with fans – View her message – Up News Info

Cynthia Bailey had a message she really wanted to share with her fans on social media. Check out the words of wisdom he posted on his social media account the other day.

“” The enemy would not attack you unless something very valuable was inside. Thieves do not enter the empty house. “

Fans were very excited to have read these clever words and made sure to praise Cynthia in the comments section.

Someone said, “You just blessed me, Ms. Bailey,” and another follower posted this: “Thanks for being on the defensive as an mf.”

Another sponsor praised Cynthia and said: “Amen to Cynthia Bailey and the Real Housewives of Atlanta 2020 season 12 and I love the show so much that it makes my feel good about life.”

One commenter posted this: beauty True Beauty! Thank you @ cynthiabailey10 for telling us that age is nothing more than a number. “

Another installer on Instagram posted: Am Amen! Preach the truth @ cynthiabailey10! Very true! Thanks for holding in your real hand and being a real friend of @thekenyamoore! Now this is a great friendship! “

Someone else believes that “haters should occupy multiple places and allow you to thrive, beautiful Cynthia.”

Another of Cynthia’s fans said this: Incluso Even if the Enemies try to get in, God will be the one to activate the ALARM! Always trust Him, and He will always protect you! “

In addition, Cynthia made headlines these days when she shared a photo of a plane.

In the caption for that photo, she was telling her fans what she is carrying as she travels through this global crisis in which we are all involved.

As you know, coronavirus is spreading very fast and we are already close to 125,000 people who are / are infected worldwide.

