Cynthia Erivo, Elton John and Idina Menzel appear at the Oscars

January 25 (UPI) – Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, and Idina Menzel are confirmed to be singers for the Oscar award for excellence in film next month.

Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also expected at the gala on February 9th.

All artists compete in the Best Song Oscar category.

“We are excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who offer unique musical moments that can only be seen at the Oscars,” said Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain – producers of the ABC show. said in a press release.

Newman will “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4while John will sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” rocket Man; Metz sings “I’m Standing With You” breakthrough; Menzel will sing “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II; and Erivo will sing “Stand Up” from Harriet,

There will be no host at the Oscars for a second year in a row.