Cypriot teenager raped gang rape

A British teenager convicted of lying about gang rape in Cyprus has appealed against her conviction.

The 19-year-old woman returned to the UK last week after being sentenced to a four-month suspended prison sentence by the Famagusta district court in Paralimni for three years.

She has promised to continue her fight to erase her name, and lawyers said that grounds for appeal against the conviction for public mischief had been submitted to the Supreme Court of Cyprus on Thursday.

Michael Polak, Justice Abroad Group, said: “When the trial is considered to be without passion, it is clear that the teenager did not receive a fair trial before the Famagusta district court, and that her treatment was unfair and the treatment of its representatives and witnesses, clearly contrasted with the treatment of the prosecution and its witness.

“The conviction of the young person not only violates the rights of the young person under Cypriot law, but also amounts to a violation of Cyprus’ international obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and as as a member of the European Union. ”

The teenager claimed that she had been raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the city of Ayia Napa on July 17, before being charged after signing a 10 day withdrawal later.

She claims that she was raped, but was forced to switch accounts under pressure from the Cypriot police after hours of interrogation alone and without legal representation.

The dozen young men and boys, aged 15 to 20, arrested during the incident were released and returned home.