Cyprus amongst 8 international locations in teleconference on COVID-19

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades along with 7 other heads of authorities exchanged on Monday views through teleconference on steps to offer with COVID-19 outbreak.

The party follows an initiative by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cypriot government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos stated.

All through the meeting, proposals had been submitted such as disinfecting airports and exchanging information and facts for the efficiency of measures.

In a penned statement, Koushos claimed President Anastasiades took part in a teleconference with the heads of govt of Israel, Hungary, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania.

The heads of authorities knowledgeable just about every other on the state of affairs in their nations and exchanged sights on the very best way to offer with the virus’ distribute.

Netanyahu educated his counterparts that Israel is immediately shifting ahead with discovering a vaccine in opposition to the virus in cooperation with US companies.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained Austria is likely ahead with research to find strategies citizens can use to find out viral signs and symptoms by them selves with brief results, adding that he would temporary the other heads of federal government before long on the outcomes.

During the teleconference, strategies ended up manufactured to disinfect destinations where an enhanced motion of men and women is observed these types of as airports and it was agreed to exchange details among them on the performance of the measures and very best techniques which have currently been implemented.

Leaders also decided to even more exchange facts on coronavirus and agreed to keep in continual touch.