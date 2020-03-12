Cyprus Casinos implements gatherings ban

Adhering to the Decree issued by the Minister of Wellness on 11 March which bans additional than 75 individuals collecting or current in the identical indoor place, Cyprus Casinos stated it is employing the COVID-19 measure with fast result.

Obtain to guests checking out casinos will be limited to 75 persons, together with C2 personnel, and no much more company will be authorized.

In an effort to further assure the protection of clients and staff, desk game titles at Limassol and Nicosia will continue being shut until finally further more detect.

The digital roulette with 10 terminals at Limassol and the electronic roulette with 12 terminals at Nicosia will remain available. As an more preventive measure, Cyprus Casinos has determined to postpone gatherings, promotions and tier positive aspects right up until even further observe.

Cyprus Casinos explained it is performing instantly and proactively to safeguard the health and safety of all of its staff members and visitors as a best priority

All employees and shoppers are necessary to go by means of obligatory temperature checks prior to coming into the casinos’ premises. The checks are done by Wellbeing & Security Representatives and Stability Officers on responsibility. It is observed that next the directive of the Planet Health and fitness Organisation (WHO), employees, suppliers and prospects with a delicate cough or very low-quality fever (37.5°C and previously mentioned) are recommended to remain at residence. Cyprus Casinos reserve the appropriate to refuse entry to any one who falls less than this group.

Hand sanitisers have been put in all general public parts at the casinos’ premises when disposable gloves are offered for buyers at all facts desks. At the exact same time, as element of the everyday cleansing process, team members have been applying disinfectants to clear all areas. As an extra precaution, the casinos have been disinfecting all the slot equipment cabinets, tables, chairs, considering that the beginning of March, although all color chips have been cleaned.

In addition, Melco has been holding a document of all workforce who have been overseas in the previous thirty day period and has suggested them to choose all the required safety measures.

Cyprus Casinos have to have full compliance with the over and will hold enforcing demanding measures at the casinos, in order to make certain a protected leisure natural environment and the wellbeing of its workers and friends.