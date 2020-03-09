Cyprus confirms first two scenarios of COVID-19

Cyprus verified its 1st two cases of coronavirus from 50 samples examined on Monday, Cypriot Well being Minister Constantinos Ioannou reported.

He told a press meeting the two circumstances had been both of those Cypriot adult men – one particular aged 25 who experienced lately returned from a vacation to Milan, Italy and a 64-12 months-aged “health professional” functioning at a condition hospital in Nicosia who returned from a excursion to the United kingdom.

“Two of the 50 samples were being favourable, so these are the to start with conditions of the coronavirus in Cyprus…there is no require to worry,” claimed Ioannou.

He stated self-cleanliness was the best defence towards the virus and urged everyone who has travelled to a place with a coronavirus outbreak and has indications of the disorder to self-isolate.

The 25-calendar year-outdated, from Limassol, was analyzed at Larnaca airport on returning from Milan on February 26 and was in self-isolation when he tested positive.

But the 64-yr-previous – who returned from the United kingdom on March 3 – experienced commenced exhibiting indicators of the deadly virus for quite a few days right before reporting his situation to the health authorities.

“What’s regrettable is that he didn’t report his signs and symptoms until 5 days later…this creates a trouble in hoping to trace who he arrived into call with,” reported Ioannou.

Cyprus was the last European Union member state to have no instances of the novel coronavirus but Ioannou had said it was constantly a make any difference of time ahead of it attained the Mediterranean island.

The older man was not screened at the airport for the reason that at the time Britain was not thought of a significant-threat region, mentioned Ioannou.

Ioannou claimed all protocols were followed for dealing with coronavirus.

The other circumstances examined for coronavirus on Monday were all unfavorable which include Nationwide Guardsmen and a suspect held in police custody.

A team of personal university pupils and their lecturers had been also cleared.

They experienced travelled from Larnaca to Barcelona in a transit flight via Athens, with a flight attendant who was tested beneficial for Covid-19.