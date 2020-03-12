Cyprus COVID-19 cases achieve double figures

Cyprus authorities announced four more COVID19 situations on Thursday getting the total to 10 even though the United kingdom was placed on a classification two record this means anyone arriving on the island from there will have to self-isolate.

The self-isolation transfer will come into effect from March 14, the Wellbeing Ministry reported in a assertion.

Earlier Thursday a person much more circumstance was verified when a passenger arrived from the Uk and then 3 extra situations followed.

They include things like an person admitted to Limassol General Clinic who had returned from a vacation to Italy.

The 3rd scenario is an specific who was in self-isolation and has moderate signs. This man or woman returned from a journey to Greece and will continue being in self-isolation, the ministry said.

The fourth scenario is another person – with no signs – who returned from a excursion to Germany and will keep on being in self-isolation.

The authorities are tracing the contacts of all the earlier mentioned folks for exams.

Divided Cyprus so far has 12 conditions, two of them (German travelers) in the Turkish occupied north of the island.

Group II: Compulsory isolation at property, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Wellbeing for 14 times under telephone supervision. Avoid shut contact and travel, manage primary cleanliness principles, keep an eye on and report symptoms with the Coronavirus connect with centre at 1420

– China (excluding Hubei province)

– Japan

– Hong Kong

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– British isles

– Greece (Achaea, Elis and Zakynthos locations)