[cyprus-gang-rape-case-teen-launches-appeal-versus-conviction]

A British teen found responsible of lying about staying gang-raped in Cyprus has launched an enchantment in opposition to her conviction.

The 19-calendar year-old woman flew back to the British isles previous week following she was handed a four-month jail expression, suspended for three yrs, at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.

She has vowed to continue her combat to very clear her title, and attorneys explained grounds for appeal in opposition to the general public mischief conviction were being submitted to the supreme court docket of Cyprus on Thursday.

Michael Polak, from the Justice Overseas group, explained: “When the demo proceedings are considered dispassionately, it is distinct that the teenager did not obtain a fair trial just before the Famagusta District Court docket, and that her unfair treatment, and the treatment method of her associates and witnesses, was in distinct distinction to the procedure the prosecution and its witness professional.

Read Much more: British teen found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape





“The conviction of the teen not only breaches the teenager’s rights underneath Cypriot regulation, but it also quantities to a breach of Cyprus’s international obligations beneath the European Conference on Human Rights and as a member of the European Union.”

The teen claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli holidaymakers in a hotel space in the town of Ayia Napa on July 17, ahead of becoming billed herself right after signing a retraction assertion 10 times afterwards.

She maintains she was raped, but was pressured to transform her account below pressure from Cypriot police pursuing hours of questioning by itself and with no legal representation.

Read Much more: Cyprus backs its courts in wake of controversial gang-rape circumstance involving British teenager

The dozen younger adult men and boys, aged between 15 and 20, arrested around the incident ended up freed and returned property.