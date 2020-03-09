Cyprus gearing up for worst case COVID-19 state of affairs

Cyprus is preparing for all situations regarding the spread of the coronavirus, in check out of the looming Easter vacations when elevated travel is anticipated especially to and from Greece.

Federal government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos explained to the Cyprus Information Company on Monday that “we are getting ready for all probable eventualities, while are also preparing to consider steps relating to travellers from high-chance countries”.

“Measures to contain coronavirus are currently being continuously discussed.”

Questioned about the scenario in Greece, wherever the variety of verified circumstances is steadily increasing, Koushos reported Nicosia is notably concerned as the Easter holiday seasons draw nearer, as they count on quite a few people to be travelling to Cyprus, which includes Cypriot college students returning from overseas.

Koushos reported that the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday would reassess the short-term closure of crossing points based on info at hand and choices would be taken appropriately.

He clarified that the cupboard was to handle the issue on Monday, but the meeting was postponed for the reason that the President Nicos Anastasiades was attending a teleconference with the heads of EU member states to explore actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Overall health Ministry source verified to the Fiscal Mirror that health and fitness expert services are preparing for any state of affairs, even the worst-circumstance which entails an outbreak on a mass scale.

As the supply reported, health services are planning the clinic where coronavirus-stricken patients will be transferred.

“In the case, a pandemic is declared, or we have a massive number of conditions, the reference hospital will be desensitised, and non-coronavirus patients will be transferred to the non-public sector joined to the Normal Health care System,” mentioned the source.

Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Leonidas Phylaktou confirmed to CNA that outcomes had been predicted for 35-40 samples of suspected coronavirus situations.

He said the samples were being coming in from all towns.

Cyprus is the only EU point out not to have a confirmed COVID-19 case.