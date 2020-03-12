Cyprus mulling more durable COVID-19 actions

Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has not dominated out additional drastic governing administration measures to be announced in subsequent the WHO’s determination to declare coronavirus a pandemic.

President Nicos Anastasiades convened a ministerial committee on coronavirus Thursday to assessment community wellness steps.

The federal government has previously quickly banned mass gatherings, closed all educational institutions and universities even though football matches will acquire put with no spectators.

Ioannou claimed that irrespective of the little number of verified coronavirus circumstances in Cyprus so much, the actions taken by Nicosia from the start ended up stricter than the suggestions of the WHO and the ECDC.

“We need to not exclude the ministry having additional drastic actions in the coming days in gentle of the WHO choice to declare a pandemic, they are strictly and entirely aimed at limiting, the place attainable, the virus’ distribute during the region.”

He acknowledged the inconvenience caused to the general public and the enterprise community since of the measures taken but mentioned the government’s top precedence is to shield the inhabitants as much as feasible.

For far more powerful action, Ioannou has established up a scientific committee with impartial experts to complement the work of the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Wellness.

All educational facilities throughout Cyprus will near from 13-20 March.

He said that schools in Nicosia which have been shut considering the fact that Tuesday will also keep on being shut until up coming Friday.

The Education and learning Ministry is analyzing the possibility of pupils receiving on the internet education by way of distance learning, particularly for individuals who are preparing for the Pancyprian exams.