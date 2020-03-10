Cyprus revises guidelines for United kingdom travellers

Cyprus’ Wellbeing Ministry on Tuesday issued revised self-isolation recommendations to include people today who do not have any signs but have travelled to the British isles and Greece in which there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Health and fitness Ministry revised its recommendations to the travelling general public after Cyprus observed its initial two coronavirus scenarios on Monday and Italy getting place beneath full lockdown to cease coronavirus spreading.

The ministry urges travellers coming from the next international locations in the past 14 days to observe the guidance down below:

Group 1:

All travellers who have lived or travelled to the beneath nations/ places need to go into isolation below health care supervision.

Hubei province in China

Italy

Iran

South Korea

Class 2:

All passengers who have lived or travelled to the underneath nations/ locations will have to self-isolate at household for 14 days (limit shut contact and movement, retain fundamental guidelines of cleanliness and keep an eye on and report indications).

– Rest of China (excluding district of Hubei)

– Japan

– Hong Kong

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Greece

– United Kingdom

Classification 3:

All travellers who have lived or travelled to the previously mentioned countries/ areas have to self-observe without any limits to their movements and in the celebration of any signs and symptoms should remain at property and get in touch with 1420 providing their modern travel history.

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Sweden

– Belgium

– Singapore

The Well being Ministry advises the public to adhere to guidance on individual hygiene and take safety measures.

If they have any signs and symptoms which recommend a respiratory infection, they have to Straight away get in touch with the ambulance services at 1420.