Cyprus shuts schools, cancels community occasions to stem coronavirus

Cyprus on Tuesday launched unexpected emergency measures to limit the distribute of coronavirus by banning mass gatherings and closing universities although checkpoints throughout the island’s divide stay shuttered.

Overall health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the crossings would continue being closed until March 18, situations, parades and concerts would be cancelled until the end of the month while soccer matches must be played at the rear of shut doorways right until March 31.

“All mass functions, gatherings, concerts, parades in community areas like soccer and other games are cancelled,” Ioannou advised reporters immediately after a four-hour cupboard meeting on coronavirus.

Gatherings of far more than 75 individuals in a confined house are also banned below the crisis steps – including church congregations which are normally bolstered in the operate-up to Greek Orthodox Easter.

All colleges in the capital Nicosia will also be shut for three times as a precaution.

“This measure is joined to a certain (coronavirus) scenario and purely for preventive explanations, it has been considered fascinating to suspend the operation of colleges at all ranges, both community and private, for a few times,” claimed Schooling Minister Prodromos Prodromou.

The measures come after Cyprus temporarily closed Nicosia Basic Hospital after its chief coronary heart surgeon was between 3 instances of novel coronavirus confirmed on the divided eastern Mediterranean island.

The Republic of Cyprus experienced on Monday described its very first two cases of the disorder — which means that all 27 European Union member states have now been hit by the virus.

And on Tuesday, the Turkish-managed north of the island introduced the initial circumstance there, a 65-year-old German lady.

The College of Cyprus, the island’s only condition college, also resolved to shut for two weeks as eight healthcare faculty students arrived into speak to with the coronary heart surgeon.

Soccer fixtures at all ranges will be played without having spectators.

On Monday, Ioannou experienced told a push meeting that Cyprus’ very first two circumstances of COVID19 ended up a 25-year-old male who had recently returned from a vacation to Milan, Italy and a 64-year-outdated “health professional” doing the job at a condition medical center in Nicosia who returned from a journey to the British isles.

Health solutions have currently gathered 152 samples from individuals who have appear in to call with the infected health care provider.

A destructive final result has come back again for the first 37 cases to be checked. Outcomes will be announced afterwards on Tuesday.