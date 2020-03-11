Cyprus supermarkets urge consumers not to stockpile

Next Cyprus’ very first two coronavirus scenarios, shoppers have taken to stockpiling personal hygiene and non-perishable food stuff product, as supermarkets deal with two times the visitors they would ordinarily see.

Though nowhere in close proximity to the degrees of worry getting described in Italy and other coronavirus strike countries, the Cyprus Supermarket Association mentioned quite a few stores have found a significant increase in consumers coming by means of their doorways.

The general director of the Cyprus Grocery store Affiliation, Andreas Hadjiadamou told the Money Mirror that a substantial amount of supermarkets have found double the numbers of people these earlier number of days, as opposed to this time final 12 months.

“We observed that people have now began stocking up on distinct solutions these kinds of as hand sanitizers and other personal hygiene items, and non-perishable items these kinds of as flour, pasta, rice, drinking water, lengthy-daily life milk since Monday night when Cyprus introduced it experienced its 1st coronavirus scenarios.”

“However, there is no stress still and I really don’t consider there will be in the subsequent days.”

Hadjiadamou admitted, nonetheless, that the coronavirus predicament in Cyprus is however in the initial phases “and there is no way to forecast how men and women will react should really the outbreak transform out to be a lot more serious”.

He referred to as on the general public to continue to be tranquil, reassuring there is no hazard of shortages at supermarkets, arguing that stores are perfectly stocked, and customers must not be concerned that things will run out.

Hadjiadamou mentioned companies were by now prepared extended just before the outbreak on Monday and even with people today now stockpiling on sure items, the condition was “completely manageable”.

“I want to reassure consumers that we will not have any shortages, of items like bathroom paper, we are thoroughly stocked and geared up to deal with the predictable increased demand for items.”

Requested about actions supermarkets have taken to guard workers, Hadjiadamou mentioned that they are pursuing guidelines of the well being services and positioned dispensable hand sanitisers in aisles and at cashier stations.

“We have informed staff in supermarkets about the necessary safeguards to get prolonged before the announcement pertaining to the two cases of coronavirus in Cyprus. We ended up fully geared up for it.”

Hadjiadamou extra that supermarkets have also drawn up contingency programs in the case that a large range of workers may perhaps will need to keep at dwelling.

“We have drawn up programs to offer with such a state of affairs, and I would like to reassure purchasers that supermarkets will not shut.”