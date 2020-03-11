Cyprus tourism experiencing a “very hard year”

Cyprus tourism is in problems limitation method from the coronavirus outbreak as it faces a “very difficult year”, Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios explained.

Perdios has briefed the cabinet on the impression of the coronavirus on Cyprus’ tourism, a essential driver of the island’s economic system. Cyprus has now confirmed its very first two coronavirus situations.

An excellent level of vacationer reservations noticed in February was followed by a freeze for March and April.

Perdios reported that “a battle is needed” for Cyprus to gain its share of the tourism pie.

“Our hard work for this yr is to restrict the damage. This is a very tricky moment for tourism not just for Cyprus but globally,” Perdios said.

The Entire world Tourism Organisation has downgraded its estimates on global tourism to a contraction of 3% as opposed with the past estimate for 4% expansion.

“Surely this is a little something that will influence Cyprus as well,” he claimed, noting it is incredibly challenging to make any projections at the instant.

Perdios extra that small-term actions will emphasis on April and May well though medium-term steps will concentrate on the summer months year.

“But it is significant for all of us to know that we have a really challenging 12 months ahead of us. I really do not feel we can talk of achieving past year’s concentrations.”

Cyprus appreciated report vacationer arrivals of 3.97 million last yr.

Perdios mentioned that other country’s measures to incorporate the spread of coronavirus are not handy, this sort of as Israel’s determination to impose self-isolation on all inbound tourism or Israeli’s returning house.

“Essentially this usually means that no Israeli would want to go away the nation. Therefore, all the things is frequently modifying.”

Israel has just lately emerged as the island’s 3rd-greatest vacationer current market powering the United kingdom and Russia.

“As the Cyprus vacationer time lasts for eight months, from the second March, April and Might are afflicted the remaining five months are not plenty of to recuperate the lost floor.”

Perdios stated the “real battle” will start out in the summer months to gain Cyprus’ current market share.

“It is not sure that we will get our share simply because a value war will acquire spot.”