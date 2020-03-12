Cyprus warns of utilized car or truck scam from British isles

The Cyprus Tax Place of work on Thursday warned the general public to be cautious when buying a next-hand auto specifically from sellers, especially a luxurious model from the Uk.

In a assertion, the Tax Office said that luxury autos are remaining marketed at knockdown selling prices on social media by United kingdom corporations to lure private consumers from Cyprus. Nonetheless, the sellers could be concerned in a tax rip-off.

Cyprus, in cooperation with Uk authorities, is investigating conditions of traders offering vehicles to Cyprus, who may well have avoided having to pay the VAT in the two the British isles and Cyprus.

The suspect fraudsters are stated to be pulling off the tax dodge through double invoicing.

It is considered that largely United kingdom sellers difficulty one bill to the customer who uses it to very clear the auto from customs and sign up it in Cyprus and a second showing that the auto has been sold to a VAT registered enterprise in Cyprus which they existing to Uk authorities.

In the 1st circumstance, it is assumed that the VAT was paid in the United kingdom, while in the next situation the enterprise supposedly registered in Cyprus will pay back the VAT.

The Tax Workplace urges the community to be careful with such transactions and to make sure that VAT payment is effectively stated in the product sales paperwork possibly in the British isles or in Cyprus.

“If at some place it is demonstrated that the VAT payment was not effectively said, there is a chance that buyers could obtain on their own underneath investigation for felony offences and also be called on to pay back the needed VAT,” said the announcement.