[Cyrname perfectly just after a sharp fall in Ascot | Racing news]

Cyrname – well immediately after the tumble of Ascot

Paul Nicholls reported that Cyrname was "fantastic,quot on Sunday following his drop at the remaining fence at Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

The screens had been erected soon after the fall of their shock in front of the stands, and the group feared the worst, considering the fact that the initially-course artist remained depressed for very some time.

Nonetheless, Cyrname slowly stood up and still left unharmed, which brought on a terrific ovation from the apprehensive assistants as he walked back again to the racecourse stables.

Nicholls tweeted: "I am happy to report that Cyrname is wonderful this morning, ate all his meals previous night, arrived out this early morning and is a bit stiff but not far more than standard following a tough race. Many thanks for all the queries and excellent wishes from all people. .

"He will return in time."

Cyrname was defeated in 3rd area when he came down, in which Traffic Fluide also made a dramatic commence when he seemed to throw a 40-1 shock in a race complete of four runners. That left Riders Onthe Storm to just take the loot of Grade A single.

Like Cyrname, Traffic Fluide was fortunately in good shape the subsequent early morning.

His rider Josh Moore tweeted a online video of the 10-year-previous boy taking pleasure in a grass in his father's garden Gary, and said: "Visitors Fluide was not nervous about the storm this early morning having fun with a grass and thankfully it seemed good following Yesterday.

"Gutted … but delighted with his effectiveness."