[czech-republic-experiences-to-start-with-instances-of-coronavirus]

Sunday, 01 Mar 2020 11: 23 PM MYT
PRAGUE, March 1 —The Czech Republic has verified its to start with 3 scenarios of coronavirus, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said now.
Health and fitness officials stated at a news convention the 3 clients showed gentle signs and symptoms and had travelled from spots in northern Italy. — Reuters
