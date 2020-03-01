[Czech Republic experiences to start with instances of coronavirus]

PRAGUE, March 1 —The Czech Republic has verified its to start with 3 scenarios of coronavirus, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said now.

Health and fitness officials stated at a news convention the 3 clients showed gentle signs and symptoms and had travelled from spots in northern Italy. — Reuters

