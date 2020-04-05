D.C.Cup Holds Wedding 24 Hours Before City Home Order

A couple in Washington, DC, continued their long-planned wedding in the face of a coronavirus outbreak. Rather than postponing the event due to the blockade of the capital, Sarah and Marco Sylvester were able to spend creative days, celebrate special days and share with loved ones.

“We’re ready for marriage, we’re ready for marriage,” Sara told CBS News’ Christina Ruffini.

Her new husband, Marco, pledged while streaming the ceremony on Instagram Live, in front of an almost empty church, on Tuesday, March 31, as the couple decided that “they would not postpone in any case” . D.C.’s home orders took effect within 24 hours of midnight, 4 hours a day.

Just 48 hours before the entire city was closed, Sarah called trombone player Travis Gardner. As a surprise to Marco, she asked him if he could play in church on their new wedding day.

“They have called me,” Gardner said.

She asked him to play the 1961 Elvis Presley song “I Can’t Help Falling In Love”, where Gardner did not know how to play at the time.

“I learned the song that night,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, while playing a song on the trombone from the street corner, a queue of cars sent a wish to a couple standing outside the church in the rain.

“I felt like I was in a movie and then looked at her and she was just sobbing. So I grabbed her and made sure I started dancing with her,” said Marco. .

Sarah called the wedding “the most beautiful and special experience” and said that it would not have been the other way.

“Now the world just needs love. If everyone loves and gathers, we can beat anything,” Gardner said.

