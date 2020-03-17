D.J. Reader will not be re-signing with the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have a big-time participant to switch in D.J. Reader as he’s not returning to the defensive line in 2020.

Cost-free agent defensive tackle D.J. Reader was potentially the best inside defensive lineman available in absolutely free agency, and the Houston Texans enable him walk owing to the attainable significant number a agreement would provide.

Though not official, the now-previous Texans defensive tackle will be actively playing with the Cincinnati Bengals for the foreseeable foreseeable future as Aaron Wilson claimed that Reader has signed a 4-12 months, $53 million contract to be part of the Bengals.

Wilson wrote the following in an article for the Houston Chronicle:

“Reader is now the best paid out nose tackle in the league with an regular of $13.25 million for every yr, for every resources.”

That deal is very well-deserved for Reader, but he performed himself out of the price array of the Texans as they have a number of other gamers on the roster they should give contract extensions presents to like quarterback Deshaun Watson and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Watching Reader — a 6-3, 347-pound defensive lineman — the past four seasons has been a sight to behold, and as a member of the Texans was a element of three AFC South championship groups, as he gathered 154 tackles (81 solo) and 6.5 sacks in the course of his a long time (2016-19) in Houston.

A previous fifth-spherical choose from Clemson, Reader played in 61 common-period video games with the Texans, never ever less than 14 in a time, and this past season he completed with a occupation-substantial in tackles with 2 full (28 solo), with 2.5 sacks and 4 stuffs.

Reader has also performed in 5 playoff online games with the Texans the place he has gathered nine solo tackles and just one sack in these game titles.

A resource confirms DJ Reader is likely to the “Bengals,” for 4 yrs 53M, for each source. @AaronWilson_NFL to start with to report.

— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2020

Having Reader on the defensive line built players like J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and many others come to be the best gamers they were being because he did a whole lot of the dirty function in the interior line that most other people can’t do at the stage he did.

It was all but certain Reader was absent from the Texans at the time the playoff run arrived to a close, but in the four seasons he was with the Texans Reader grew to become one particular of the incredibly best at his situation, and now the Bengals will have a very very good player to increase their defense.

Future: How David Johnson will help the Texans 2020 period

Looking at a participant go from a fifth-round selection to finding a $50-as well as million agreement in no cost agency is pleasurable to see, and like it was mentioned before, Reader warrants this contract, as he’ll do perfectly in Cincinnati with the Bengals.