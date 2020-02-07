D Rauch – LA Leakers Freestyle Video

Before the new album by Rapper D Smoke, Black Habits, is released tomorrow (February 7th), the bilingual MC is putting on another eye-catching freestyle to promote the cause.

The winner of Netflix ‘Rhythm + Flow teamed up with the LA Leakers to overlay some Black History-inspired bars over OutKast’s self-made, 22-year-old Southern Parks jam “Rosa Parks”. D Smoke made sure that the audience knew that his next work was nothing to gloss over when New Music Friday arrived.

“You see, I grew up in a city where everything was red / older brother followed, everything said / how, money unnecessary, I think of all bread / in reality I was hand-me-downs because everything was shared.” he begins. Then Rauch smokes: “Creatively handicapped, why not fear to be different? / Underexposed, over-stimulated children / Goals of marketing tricks are born / Intellect is rarely used / Make decisions based on the wisdom of the indigenous people / You take away our freedom and give a Ni ** a religion / But we are still building a kingdom that works with minimal resources / And we still repeat our colors. ”

That’s where he slides into potency: “Fuck a mixtape, boy, that’s an album. A little bit more Huey than Malcolm. A little bit more Malcolm than Martin Condoleezza or Sharpton / I will release an album that is likely to cause a riot / Probably encourage children to become a little fighter pilot / And that won’t “clap” until the crowds go out and buy it / We have a fascist in office / this is better in coffin / cuttin ‘MediCare while the veterans are coughing’ / findin ’employment is like finding a lac in Boston / you can stay asleep in the office waiting for rescuers / while I get up out, get something ‘/ Give me reason to celebrate / And when it gets bad, stay calm and meditate / And when my family gathers, we can get up ”, it smokes in this charged freestyle. From then on, he spits out the rest of his freestyle in Spanish.

Growing up in a musical family, D Smoke’s entire relatives are blessed with the gift of the song. From his brother SiR, who is under contract with TDE, to his cousin Tiffany Gouché, who wrote songs for The Pussycat Dolls, D Smoke’s rise to the top is focused today and very much in demand in the game.

Last October, he released his debut Inglewood High, a seven-track project that appeared shortly before its premiere as the first winner of the three-week Netflix series. At the Soul Train Music Awards 2019, he played the song “Cross On Jesus Back” for the album “Born 2 Rap” by The Game.

The rollout was busy with visualizations for “Lil ‘Red” and “Honey Jack” as well as “No Commas” (embedded below). “This work brings the listener to my home,” said D Smoke of the album. “Don’t let it break, this is love.”

Black Habits is expected to feature performances by Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, his brother SiR, and more.

#BonusBeat: D Smokes “No Commas” music video:

