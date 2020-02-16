[d1ce-announces-formal-fan-club-identify]

D1CE has supplied their fandom an formal name!

On February 16, the rookie boy team celebrated the 200th working day due to the fact their debut by saying the identify of their formal admirer club.

D1CE revealed on Twitter that their lover club will be termed Don1y (pronounced “Dee-only”), a engage in on text combining the group’s name and the phrase “the only.”

The team also shared quite a few shots of on their own commemorating the celebration with festive balloons spelling out “DON1Y” and “200,” adding in the caption, “Don1y, you should glimpse immediately after us from now on.”

Congratulations to D1CE on the 200th working day of their debut!

[?] #디원스 공식 팬클럽명 발표?#디온리 여러분,

앞으로 잘 부탁드립니다?❣️ Ｄ１ＣＥ♡Ｄｏｎ１ｙ#D1CE #Don1y #오늘부터_1일#디원스_200일을_축하합니다 pic.twitter.com/bFKD2PSje6 — 디원스 D1CE (@officialD1CE) February 16, 2020

