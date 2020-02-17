[da-identifies-carjack-suspect-killed-by-law-enforcement]

The Essex District Attorney’s workplace on Monday discovered the guy killed in an alleged carjacking as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut.

Murray died right after he was shot by police at a gasoline station in Byfield.

Officers on Sunday stated law enforcement were investigating a automobile theft at knifepoint from the Tulley Automotive Team on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

Point out police stated they found the stolen SUV, a black 2020 BMW X5 M with no license plates, and Murray, in the vicinity of the Key Fuel Station on Central Road in Byfield, a section of the city of Newbury.

Point out police approached the car or truck and Murray attempted to escape, claimed Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex County DA on Sunday. All through the escape attempt, Murray drove into the cruiser parked driving him, in accordance to Kimball.

Throughout the police reaction, Murray was shot. Police administered very first aid at the scene. Murray was afterwards pronounced lifeless immediately after transportation to Anna Jaques Clinic in Newburyport.

No law enforcement have been wounded in the capturing.

An worker at the automobile dealership was stabbed in the course of the altercation with Murray. That individual was handled at a regional clinic and unveiled, according to Kimball Sunday night time.

In advance of the carjack in Nashua, Lowell law enforcement experienced reported an earlier carjacking in that metropolis.

Lowell Police Capt. James Hodgdon stated police gained a get in touch with about a target of a carjacking moving into the Tavern in the Sq. cafe on Chelmsford Road in Lowell at about three p.m.

The victim informed police she was within her car or truck around the establishment when a white male opened her motor vehicle door and explained to her to get out, Hodgdon reported. The victim exited the automobile with her pocketbook but the suspect grabbed the pocketbook after a struggle, Hodgdon added.

The suspect fled the scene with the stolen vehicle and was very last noticed on Route three headed north, Hodgdon stated. The Lowell Law enforcement Department declared the crime to the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Point out Law enforcement, telling them to be on the lookout for the suspect and the stolen auto.

Hodgdon claimed the suspect was required for carjacking, unarmed theft and assault and battery of a human being 60 or older.

Police situated the automobile stolen from Lowell in Nashua, according to Kimball.

— Establishing