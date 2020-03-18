DA is calling on police to limit low-level arrests during the virus threat

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked the city police department to delay arrests for low-level, nonviolent crime.

WHYY reported that Krasner said that each arrest poses an increased risk of coronavirus spread to police substations, courtrooms and detention facilities.

Krasner said: “We want to make sure the police are secure and have not had extended contact with people who have the virus. Bringing someone back to the police station puts everyone at the police station. They are in pre-trial detention , they endanger other inmates on that big cruise ship that’s a prison. And then they go to court. “

He has asked Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to focus police officers on “serious crime” only for a while.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Outlaw is ready to delay arrests for certain low-level crimes, but makes it clear that he is “not turning a blind eye to crime.”

This means that arrest for nonviolent offenses will still be made, but at a later date.

Outlaw emphasized that officers still have the discretion to make an immediate arrest, if necessary. She said: “An officer still has the authority to use discretion and bring a violator into physical custody for immediate prosecution, if the officer and supervisor believe that the person represents a security threat to the public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.