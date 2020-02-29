[da:-mcfarland-city-manager-john-wooner-understood-of-previous-law-enforcement-chief-scot-kimble’s-misconduct]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin Police Main Scot Kimble was convicted today of publishing false files even though he was police chief for the city of McFarland, but there’s been a plot twist.

District Legal professional Cynthia Zimmer has revealed that McFarland Metropolis Manager John Wooner, who died last year soon after his motor vehicle plunged into the Kern River, was aware of the allegations in opposition to Kimble months before they became general public.

Zimmer stated the town of McFarland investigated the accusations in opposition to Kimble, but Wooner chose to withhold the outcomes. Zimmer mentioned she was not knowledgeable of any relationship amongst Wooner’s death and the alleged withholding of information and facts about Kimble’s prison functions.

“Someone from town governing administration in McFarland contacted us about these allegations,” Zimmer mentioned. “An outside investigator introduced these findings to the metropolis supervisor, Mr. Wooner, and he seemed at that and he withheld some of these findings from other Metropolis Council customers and chose not to everything about it.”

The town of Arvin was not informed of the allegations in opposition to Kimble at the time of his use in that town, Zimmer explained.

Zimmer could not say no matter if a relationship

existed amongst the stalled Kimble investigation and Wooner’s death.

“Is there a connection?” she mentioned. “Well, the timing of program. … I’m not knowledgeable of any allegation that Mr. Wooner’s dying is connected to Mr. Kimble leaving McFarland and likely to Arvin.”

According to the DA’s Office environment, Kimble entered a no contest plea and resigned from his posture in exchange for a few years probation. He is also anticipated to shell out $1,075.47 to the Metropolis of McFarland. Kimble’s sentencing will be held on March 18.

Kimble was charged with the misdemeanor relating to his behavior in the course of his past posture as the main of police at the McFarland Police Section in 2016. The DA’s Office environment said he offered and sent writings he knew to be untrue, resulting in incorrect distribution of city money to officers below his command.

Kimble is on depart right until his resignation goes into result on March 13.

Wooner’s overall body was recovered in a vehicle in the Kern River alongside eastbound Highway 178 past July following he went missing for months. The Kern County Coroner’s Workplace determined that Wooner died from drowning thanks to blunt-power injuries, and his loss of life was dominated an incident.