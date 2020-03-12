Rana Kapoor, co-founder of YES Bank, has sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore has been converted into inefficient assets (NPA) and needs to be examined, the Law Enforcement Administration (ED) told the Court on anti-money laundering (PMLA) on Wednesday, seeking custody. The court ordered custody of ED Kapoor until 16 March.

ED adviser Sunil Gonsalves told the court that Kapoor and his family are affiliated with 78 companies, which the agency is reviewing. He said the agency is checking that 20,000 kroner of ore has been diverted to 78 companies affiliated with Kapoor and his family and that there is a quid pro quo.

The Special Judge, however, requested the documents in support of their request, to which the agency drew up records of the bank’s forensic audit.

Kapoor’s lawyer Satish Manashinde countered that objection, saying that Kapoor, when he left the bank, accounted for only 1% of the total loan. He claimed that Kapoor was made as a scapegoat. The defense raised questions about the searches conducted by the ED at the Kapoor house long before the case was registered. Manashinde argued that when the ED did not conduct the searches, the CBI did not register the case. “The predicate offense was registered much later by the CBI, and before that the ED began its inquiry and the ED case was registered,” the lawyer claimed.

By law, an OD can only start an investigation after another agency registers financial fraud offenses.

The ED countered the issue and argued that the search was conducted in a case of money laundering against the DHFL. The agency stated that during the search they found material related to money laundering by Kapoor, and a separate case was later recorded.

Furthermore, Manashinde claimed that when Kapoor left the bank, the situation was much better, but the administration which later took power failed. “I cannot be held responsible for the failure of the current administration,” Manashinde asserted.

Manashinde denied allegations that Kapoor was receiving back-to-back lending steps. He added that no bribe was taken. He was the highest paid banker and received almost Rs50 crore a year from the bank until 2004, Manashinde claimed, adding that he had received awards from various institutions as the best banker. The defense further argued that there could be no allegations of money laundering in bank transactions with DHFL, as the money was taken long before the said transaction.

Kapoor’s lawyer claimed: “He had been in London for four months paying off debts. He also spoke with the RBI about taking over the bank and was in a meeting with government officials. A week later, the case was registered.”

The agency claimed that Yes Bank had purchased promissory notes worth DHL 3,700. Instead, DHFL approved a loan of 600 kroner to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company where Kapoor’s daughters are. The loan was given without adequate security.

The defense said all three daughters gave security and were able to repay a loan amount of 600 crowns, and it was never in the form of repayments. He also said that there are documents showing how the said money is being used.

Meanwhile, the Law Enforcement Administration (ED) will question the key executives of Yes Bank for alleged irregularities. “They have to face the accused. The documents are extensive and must be verified, “the agency’s court representative said.” Under the guise of these loans, the funds were released. We need to find how the amount went, “Gonsalves said.

