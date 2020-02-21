[da:-teenagers-accused-in-deadly-porterville-library-fireplace-experience-murder-rates]

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The two 13-year-olds accused of starting up the fatal Porterville library fire have been charged with murder with special conditions, in accordance to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Place of work.

Tuesday’s fire claimed the lives of Porterville Fireplace Captain Raymond Figueroa, 35, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25.

In a assertion Friday, the DA’s office claimed that the young adults are also going through arson-connected expenses.

The unidentified minors have each denied the prices towards them. They are scheduled to return to juvenile courtroom on March 11.