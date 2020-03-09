DaBaby answers after he was accused in the beating of a woman during a performance at a nightclub

DaBaby rapper apologized after he was accused of hitting a woman in the face in a night club US.

Rapper “Suge” trying to make his way through the crowd night nightclub “Whiskey North Tom” when he beat a woman in the face.

On the video footage obtained to TMZ, shows how the 28-year-old girl beat up a woman, asking him to take a picture. He was reportedly slapped while he and his entourage have left a nightclub, not speaking.

He responded to his story in Instagram: “I received 10,000 dollars (7,700 pounds) for those who received a good angle histavannya who beat me in the eyes of their phone … 10 K”.

DaBaby apologizes to a woman who came to his concert last night. pic.twitter.com/uj3z0tDzVc

Then he laid out a clip of him a woman with the caption: “Who knows the clumsy name of the government, to my lawyer could be active?”

The following apology he claimed he could not see the person on the other side of the phone.

“Honestly I apologize,” – he said. “I like that. I’m sorry, they call on the very end of the flashlight was a woman.”

He added: “But you know, keep in mind, I could not see you because you’re an outbreak has been close to me what is good, is not a problem … But the fans – how many people know how to maximize Simply zoom in and not stick..? I phone in my eyes. But I am sorry that on the other end was a woman.

“I think that by the time you know that it’s a well known fact that a man or a woman, I would have said exactly the same way.”

Once he claimed that security moves it through the crowd to “respect” the fans, he said: “I just want you to give me the same respect … Why are you doing I’m sorry for the way.?”.

He also invited the fan to fly on a private conversation and apologize.

It comes months after Dabab faced accusations that he was involved in a fight at the international airport of Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport in December 2019.

A warrant for the arrest of the North Carolina rapper, whose real name Jonathan Kirk, was published in Texas after the fight, and after he was arrested for a separate incident in Miami.

He was not charged in connection with the incident in Dallas, but he faces a lawsuit over the incident in Miami, after arguing with a music promoter for payment of a live performance.