DaBaby claims the victim was not the one who slapped – Up News Info

Through his lawyer, the rapper denies that Tyronesha Laws, who just shared some details of the video assault event, was the woman he hit in the first place.

DaBabyThe drama with the freak he hit on a recent show in Tampa continues. After Tyronesha Laws, who claimed to be the victim of the incident, detailed what really happened that night, rapper “Suge” reveals in a statement that she was not the person he attacked.

Through his lawyer Drew Findling, the rapper denied that Tyronesha was the woman he hit in the first place. In a statement to TMZ, the rapper said the person hit was the person holding the phone with a flash instead of someone close to the fan.

Findling added that some people contacted their law firm to claim they were victims. However, he still has to establish the true identity of the victim.

The statement was the opposite of what Tyronesha claimed in a video she shared on Wednesday, March 11th. Telling her side of the story, she shared that she and her boyfriend went upstairs to take pictures in the booth. “I see reassurance by saying ‘move, move, move, everybody moves by the way.’ I was standing next to a young woman and suddenly I came back and told my boyfriend, “There DaBaby is going, he’s coming,” she said.

He then remembered that the woman next to him “pulled out his camera” and began photographing DaBaby with the ignition on. It was then that rapper “Suge” attacked him. “I woke up, my head hurt a lot,” he continued. “At the top of my right cheek, it hurts as if I was sensitive. So I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on my cheek.”

This comes after it was reported that Tyronesha had hired Morgan and Morgan and Morgan, though she has not filed any charges against him.

DaBaby made headlines after a video of him diving into a fan during a show on Wishkey North on Saturday, March 7th appeared online. Later, the rap star, real name Jonathan Kirk, issued an apology through a video on Instagram. “I sincerely apologize. I do very badly. I’m sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on your phone … I would like to apologize personally … I would like to make the situation better anyway that I can. ”

