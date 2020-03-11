DaBaby claims to have claimed that she was the victim not the person she hit

exclusive

TMZ.com

DaBaby banned refuting a woman’s claim that she received the end of her cruel slap – the rapper claimed to have hurt someone, but said the victims were from the tree.

We broke the story … DaBaby brutally attacked a fan before his Saturday night hugged Tampa while on foot. Tyronesha Laws claims he was a daBaby who was slapped, but his legal team says it’s not too fast.

Play video content

DaBaby’s lawyer, Drew Quest, tells TMZ … the enhanced video showed DaBaby riding a man who hit his left eye on a phone with a flashlight on – NO person standing left or right on individual shoving the phone to his face. .

Play video content

TMZ.com

It was interesting because Tyronesha told us that she was standing next to a young woman reaching for a phone – flashlight activated – heading to DaBaby before she allegedly punched him in the face.

Findling said his law firm was in contact with a number of people who claimed to be victims, but they could not identify who they were.

Play video content

DaBaby’s apologize to the woman he beat, saying he thought he punched a man and couldn’t tell the difference because of the light on his face.

Obviously not the biggest explanation for eating

Play video content

Tyronesha told us Sorry DaBaby ring with hole because he humiliated it on a social media skit Michael Blackson – but now DaBaby says the culpa thing is not for him.