[dababy,-trippie-redd,-lil-uzi-vert,-two-chainz,-meek-mill-+-additional-trip-for-g-herbo’s-new-ptsd-album]

Chicago rap star G Herbo is experience the like. The hip-hop heavyweight’s new PTSD album has formally arrived and been fulfilled with enormous praise from the greatest names in the songs biz.

Major Points: More than the past handful of several hours, absolutely everyone from 2 Chainz and DaBaby to Meek Mill have shared their assistance for Herbo’s new solo work.

High-Vital Specifics: The new star-studded venture capabilities the late Juice Wrld, Chance The Rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Polo G.

Wait around, There is Extra: On Friday, G bodied his freestyle on radio veteran Funk Flex‘s Scorching 97 exhibit.

Prior to You Go: New York rapper Fabolous‘ daughter Taina Williams just lately shared photographs of her day night with Herbo.