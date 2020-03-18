DAC paves way for procurement of 83 indigenous Tejas fighter plane for IAF

A Tejas aircraft (representative impression) | Twitter: @PIB_India

New Delhi: In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has paved way for procurement of 83 indigenous Tejas fighter plane for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The initial meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Wednesday. “Consequent to the separation of responsibilities between Division of Defence (DoD) and Department of Military services Affairs (DMA), the initial assembly of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) beneath the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was held with the Acquisition Wing being the Secretariat of the DAC. This would guide to far better coordination and more rapidly processing of circumstances with the Acquisition wing getting in the over-all cost of the Cash acquisition process,” browse a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry mentioned that the Light-weight Beat Aircraft Tejas indigenously-made by Plane Progress Agency (ADA) below the Defence Investigation and Progress Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Minimal (HAL) is going to be the spine of Indian Air Force in upcoming.

“While orders of 40 Tejas aircraft experienced been put with HAL in original configurations, DAC paved the way for procurement of 83 of the more advanced Mk1A variation of the aircraft from HAL by finalising the contractual and other challenges. The proposal will now be positioned for thing to consider of Cabinet Committee on Safety (CCS). This procurement will be a important strengthen to ‘Make in India’ as the aircraft is indigenously intended, created and created with participation of a number of neighborhood sellers apart from HAL,” the launch claimed.

The ministry reported that the Defence Acquisition Council also accorded approval for the acquisition of indigenous defence tools for about Rs 1,300 crore.

“The proposals had been for procurement of Aerial Fuses and Twin-Dome Simulators for Hawk Mk32 plane for the Indian Air Power,” the ministry mentioned.

The DAC also permitted an modification to the Defence Procurement Method (DPP) 2016 to empower critique by a Costing Committee of bids submitted by Joint Ventures of Defence Community Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)/Ordnance Manufacturing facility Board (OFB)/DRDO from whom procurement of Defence goods is carried out on a nomination basis.

“This will carry about far more transparency in fees and compress the timelines for negotiation of the contract,” the launch said.

