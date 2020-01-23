DACA recipient receives nearly $ 19,000 in settlement with Laguna Beach in 2018

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) – A DACA recipient received nearly $ 19,000 from the city of Laguna Beach as part of a settlement for a case that claimed to have been illegally arrested and detained by police for law enforcement officers Immigration and US Customs in 2018.

Edgar Torres Gutierrez, a student at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, is enrolled in the Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some immigrants brought to this country as young children from deportation.

In the summer of 2018, Torres was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“I admit it and I am at fault and I am dealing with the consequences of that. What is not correct is that the police are working with ICE to evict a recipient from DACA,” said Torres.

The complaint, filed on his behalf by the ACLU of Southern California and the UC Irvine School of Law Immigrant Rights Clinic, alleged that he had been detained for 15 hours at Laguna Beach and then transferred to the care of ICE.

He argued that the officers violated the California Values ​​Act, which prohibits local law enforcement officials from detaining people at the request of the ICE, also known as the detention of the ICE.

This resulted in the settlement reached last week. Torres pleaded guilty to reckless driving and Laguna Beach paid him $ 18,750.

His lawyer on Wednesday filed a separate complaint with the Laguna Beach Police Department, which is expected to trigger an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to his detention and his transfer to the ICE.

Eyewitness News contacted a lawyer representing Laguna Beach, but said the city declined to comment.

